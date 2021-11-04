WALTON COUNTY

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Loved ones remember the life of Jonathan Sampson after tragic death
Video
Top Stories
Florida Seafood Festival returns to Apalachicola
Coast Guard talks ‘floating cities’ being built in Bay County
Video
GCSC gives veterans free resources
Video
Aaron Rodgers lashes out at ‘woke mob,’ defends unvaccinated status after catching COVID-19
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Halloween Weekend Weather Forecast
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Mid-October Patterns
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: End of October formations; cold front on the way
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN Week 11
Live
Top Stories
Ben Rhodes wins Truck Series title for ThorSport Racing
Top Stories
Wade Miley claimed by Cubs; Giants turn down Johnny Cueto
Corniche wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for embattled Baffert
Verstappen shows dominant speed in practice for Mexican GP
Wolff settles for a 2-shot lead over Scheffler at Mayakoba
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Pharmacists say getting a flu shot is even more important with COVID still lingering
Video
Top Stories
When can you get a COVID booster shot? These are the rules for each vaccine
Judge Rejects Challenge to ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban
Panhandle hospitals see decrease in COVID patients
‘Step back, don’t read the Facebook posts’: Dr. Francis Collins on vaccinating kids and COVID-19
Video
Features
Home for the Holidays
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Holly Fair General Admission Ticket Giveaway
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Bloody Mary and Music Festival Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
WALTON COUNTY
WCSD offering monetary incentives to combat bus driver shortage
Video
Trending Stories
Coast Guard talks ‘floating cities’ being built in Bay County
Video
Woman who was pressured to marry her rapist speaks out
Video
Loved ones remember the life of Jonathan Sampson after tragic death
Video
Bonifay doctor pleads guilty in tax case
WJHG suspect explained motive to investigators
Records show Finch purchased former Lynn Haven mayor’s house after indictment
One woman dead in Highway 77 crash
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/5/21
Video
Finch moves to dismiss more counts in federal case
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Don't Miss
Loved ones remember the life of Jonathan Sampson after tragic death
Video
Florida Seafood Festival returns to Apalachicola
Coast Guard talks ‘floating cities’ being built in Bay County
Video
GCSC gives veterans free resources
Video
Aaron Rodgers lashes out at ‘woke mob,’ defends unvaccinated status after catching COVID-19
Florida man sentenced to 10 years in 133 count child porn case
Jackson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man