Thank you for using the WMBB \ MyPanhandle Upload Page. If you’re a client, trying to send a commercial, please click this link to send a commercial to us.
Below are our preferred video file formats, but if your commercial is not in this format we will convert it on our end for you.
|MPEG
|H.264
|Container: Container Format: MPEG-PS (program stream) File Extension: .mpg
Video Specs: Compression Codec: MPEG-2 Screen Size: 1920×1080 (1080i)
Display Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (center-cut safe) Pixel Aspect Ratio: 1.0 (square pixels) Scan Type: Interlaced, Top (Upper) Field First Frame Rate: 29.97 fps (constant/fixed) Frame Rate Mode: Drop Frame (DF) Bit Rate: 35 Mb/s CBR (constant bit rate)
Audio Specs: Audio Type: MPEG-1 Layer II Channels: 2 channels (stereo) No SAP or Audio Descriptor Sample Rate: 48Khz(constant/fixed) Bit Rate: 384Kbps
|Container: Container Format: Quicktime / MPEG-4 File Extension: .mov or .mp4
Video Specs: Compression Codec: H.264 File Extension: .mov
Screen Size: 1920×1080 (1080p) Display Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (center-cut safe) Pixel Aspect Ratio: 1.0 (square pixels) Scan Type: Progressive Frame Rate: 29.97 fps (constant/fixed) Frame Rate Mode: Drop Frame (DF) Format Profile/Level: Main or High (Main@L4.1 recommended) Use B-Frames: Yes Bit Rate: 30Mb/s Scan Type: Progressive
Audio Specs (PCM option): Audio Type: PCM (Little or Big Endian) Channels: 2 channels (stereo) No SAP or Audio Descriptor Sample Rate: 48KHz Bit Depth: 16 or 24 See also Additional Audio Options below.
Audio Specs (AAC option): Audio Type: AAC Channels: 2 channels (stereo) No SAP or Audio Descriptor Sample Rate: 48KHz Bit Rate: 256Kbps or 512Kbps