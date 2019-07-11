Tyndall Air Force Base signs agreement with local community

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) –Tyndall Air Force Base hosted local municipalities and community leaders Thursday morning to formalize its Air Force Community Partnership Program.

The program’s purpose is to promote innovative and collaborative partnerships between the base and the community as the base is rebuilt.

The agreement allows the base to use its resources and better support the service members on base, while striving to become what officials have called: the base of the future.

“It’s fantastic, it’s a reiteration of a 70-plus year old relationship,” said Will Cramer, the chairman of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve always had a really good relationship with our air force base, this is just stating it for the public. And this time, it’s important for everybody to know the community stands behind the Air Force.”

The agreement only provides a framework, allowing for various types of collaboration and leveraging to improve bay county.

“Just to be able to renew our commitment to each other, as a community and as the Air Force Base, we look forward to watching them grow to as we’ve coined it this morning, ‘the base of the future,’ and to hope that this will be the place that all of the United States and the world will be looking at,” said Margo Anderson, the mayor of Lynn Haven.