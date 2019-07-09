Mosley alumnus Chase Seiffert reacts to getting PGA tour card

(WMBB) – The hard work on the green has paid off for Mosley and FSU alumnus Chase Seiffert. He earned his 2020 PGA tour card on Sunday.

Seiffert earned the card after he tied for third at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Health Challenge scoring a 63.

“It’s hard not to think about the future now, obviously we still have five to six events left out here,” Seiffert said. “It’s been a lot longer journey than I expected coming out of college. A lot of ups and downs but to see it all come together all the hours of practice and all the sacrifices I’ve had along the way. It’s really nice, really fulfilling.”

Seiffert turned pro in 2013 and went through qualifying school and a lot of developmental tours for this moment, but he said the work started in high school right here in Panama City.

“Even at Mosley, we had a great coach there, Coach Riley, and a great group of guys too,” Seiffert said. “You just take little bits of stuff here and there throughout the years and you just apply it to everyday life and with this game and it seems to all kinda be helping me right now.”

There’s one more month of the Korn Ferry Tour season and Seiffert will recieve his PGA tour card at the finals. He will start the PGA tour season in the fall.