ICYMI: Here’s how the 30a area celebrates Independence Day

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB)- Red, white and you… should have spent July 4th along 30a in Florida’s Panhandle.

Over in South Walton County, Independence Day is celebrated with music, food and of course floats. The early morning parade rolled out the red, white and blue.

Let the good times roll. The annual Seaside Parade kicked off the Fourth of July festivities in South Walton, from cars and golf carts to boat floats and bicycles. This year’s parade was bigger and better than ever.

“Happy Fourth of July,” yelled “Uncle Sam.”

Braving the heat, a record number of visitors lined the streets to watch the parade.

“We want to come down here and watch the parade and go crazy! (He starts dancing and going crazy) Woohoo,” said Josh Serta, a visitor from Austin.

“The parade in general, we’ve never been to a fourth of July parade. We are in Seaside, I mean it doesn’t get any better than this,” shared Connor Muphy and Coulter McMahen.

South Walton homeowners got together back in the 80’s and decided to start a 30a Parade to celebrate America’s Birthday at the beach.

“I think it’s just decades of memories for a lot of people. You know. We get a lot of multigeneration families of people who have been coming here with their kid’s kids,” Kevin Boyle, Seaside Public Relations.

The parade feels like a quaint old fashioned, small town affair that draws big crowds. Bicycles, golf carts, cars and unique floats took over County Highway 30a. A crowd favorite this year, was the recently crowned Miss Destin.

“All of the smiles and everyone was so proud to be apart of the USA and everyone was just so happy,” said Brooke O’Keefe, Miss Destin 2019.

Now people from all over the country travel to Florida’s Panhandle to experience this July 4th tradition, that has captivated visitors and locals for almost 40 years.

The fun continued into the night with musical performances and fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico.