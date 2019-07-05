Buccaneer Beach Motel begins demolition process

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A bulldozer plowed into the Buccaneer Beach Motel on Friday, as the demolition process has begun.

“This is a really exciting day,” said Jenna Haligas, a Panama City Commissioner.

Many residents agree.

“We’re really happy that we’ll see some sunsets and not have the eye-sore here,” said Renea Bohnen, one of those residents.

Bohnen and other citizens have been complaining about the dilapidated building for years, nd the hurricane didn’t help.

“It certainly made things more unsafe,” said Haligas.

The motel became a hot bed for crime and vagrancy, so city officials finally said it’s time to go. While most people are excited about the change, it’s a bittersweet feeling as memories are swept away.



“A lot of my family members worked here,” said one resident. “We shared a lot of good family memories. I’m hoping that the community, someone will invest in it and do some good to it.”

The demolition of the west wing is expected to take about four days. After that, asbestos will be removed from the main building. Then, the rest of the demo can take place.

“We just want to get it in a place that it’s marketable and that somebody is going to want to purchase it,” said Haligas.



“Maybe something new and pretty will be here,” said Bohnen.

There is a lien on the property, meaning that the future owner will pay the city back for the work being done now, and Commissioner Haligas says it’s just a matter of time.

“We have a lot of interest, not just this property but a lot of property downtown,” she said. “Being in an opportunity zone we have a lot of investors that are coming in, especially after the hurricane; it kind of drew in some extra attention.”