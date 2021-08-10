Watch: Cuomo announces resignation amid AG report on sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is speaking out Tuesday for the first time live since the attorney general’s scathing report on numerous sexual harassment accusations against the governor.

Cuomo: The AG did a report, which said I sexually harassed 11 women.

“The reaction was outrage and it should have been, however, it was also false.”

My attorneys raised serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers.

The most serious allegations have no credibility

“In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anybody,”

But I didn’t realize how much the line has been redrawn.

There were cultural shifts that I didn’t appreciate.

There is a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment

I have slipped and called people “honey,” “sweetheart,” and “darling.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Cuomo said.

Acknowledged touching people (ex: Grabbing an arm, a slap on the back, touching the stomach) as a “thank you,” but typically toward male troopers.

Do no recall doing that with female trooper, but it was a mistake “plain and simple.”

Personal boundaries must be protected.

“Part of being New York tough is being New York smart,” Cuomo said.

“This is about politics, and our political system today is too often driven by extremists,”

“Rashness has replaced reasonableness. Twitter has become the public square for policy debate.”

“I believe it is politically motivated.”

This situation by current trajectory will generate months of political and legal controversy.

“Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing the government should do.”

New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York”

“The best way I can help now is step aside.”

“Doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you.”

Resignation in effect in 14 days

The governor’s attorney Rita Glavin also spoke Tuesday morning on the harassment accusations.

Cuomo released a pre-recorded response Tuesday denying all wrongdoing the same day Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of her office’s investigation into the allegations.

In the week since, leaders and lawmakers from both parties have called on Cuomo to resign, while prosecutors from several New York counties are looking into criminal investigations of the governors alleged behavior.

New York lawmakers have also taken another early step toward possibly impeaching the governor.

The State Assembly’s judiciary committee met for the first time on Monday.

The committee, which has given Cuomo until Friday to respond to the allegations, will continue to meet in private through at least Aug. 23 to discuss hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and other evidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.