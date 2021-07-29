Southport woman charged after 7-year-old shot by sibling with shotgun

Top Stories

https://www.mypanhandle.com/news/local-news/southport-woman-charged-after-7-year-old-shot-by-sibling-with-shotgun/

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kayla Tully

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Southport woman was arrested after her 7-year-old was shot by a younger sibling with a shotgun in their home.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the home just before 2 a.m. Thursday and found the child bleeding on the bathroom floor.

The child was treated on the scene and then rushed to a local hospital.

Deputies said Kayla Tully, 32, was the child’s “care giver.”

She said she left a 20-gauge shotgun leaning against the back door of the home when she went to the front door to see why her dog was barking. She then sat on the couch and dozed off, deputies wrote.

“She was awakened by another child telling her that the victim had been shot. Tully stated she did not hear the gunshot,” deputies added.

They also said the 7-year-old was shot by a younger sibling with the unattended gun while Tully slept. There were five children under the age of ten in the home when deputies responded.

Tully added she regularly kept a loaded firearm by the back door to the residence.

Tully is charged with cruelty toward a child-aggravated abuse, child neglect, and unsafe storage of a firearm. She was taken to the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement to host survival expo event

Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Friday

Photographer rises to occasion at spectator-less Olympics in Tokyo

FSU PC one step closer to multi-million dollar funding from Triumph Gulf Coast

Panama City Police Officer suspended without pay

SWFD pulls man from Gulf in Watercolor

More Local News

Don't Miss