The Latest: Puerto Rico governor preparing statement

Ex-New York City councilwoman Melissa Mark-Viverito, center, joins protesters outside La Fortaleza, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rico have been outraged by leaked, obscenity-laced online chats between Gov. Ricardo Rossello and his advisers, and have protested for nearly two weeks demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Puerto Rico (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

The spokesman for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says the politician is preparing a message to the people of Puerto Rico and will address them directly Wednesday night.

Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira offered no further details Wednesday evening to dozens of reporters gathered outside the governor’s residence for word of his political future.

Maceira said only that “Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will be addressing the people of Puerto Rico directly, in a message that he’s working on right now.”

___

2:30 p.m.

More than 100 protesters gathered around the Puerto Rico governor’s mansion in a renewed push to oust Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, but his spokesman sayshe has not resigned.

Local media had reported that Rosselló was on the verge of leaving Puerto Rico. But Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira said Wednesday the governor “has not resigned and remains in Puerto Rico.”

Maceira said that some media had published “incorrect rumors” and that “whatever decision is taken will be officially communicated, as always.”

The U.S. territory has been swept by protests after release of an obscenity-laced online chats between Rosselló and his advisers.