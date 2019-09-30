The Latest: Opposition lawmakers defying president’s order

Security officers stand outside Congress where lawmakers are expected to push forward a vote to select an almost-full slate of new magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Lawmakers are pushing forward the vote despite President Martín Vizcarra’s warning the move threatens his fight against corruption and that he’ll dissolve the opposition-controlled legislature. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The latest on the conflict between Peru’s president and the country’s opposition-controlled congress (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Opposition legislators in Peru are defying President Martín Vizcarra’s order dissolving congress and have voted to suspend him from office.

The lawmakers remained in their seats Monday night and swore in Vice President Mercedes Araoz as the South American nation’s new leader. The vote appears to have only symbolic value since Vizcarra used his executive powers to dissolve the legislature earlier in the day.

Peru has been thrown into a new chapter of uncertainty amid the escalating feud between Vizcarra and the opposition-controlled congress over anti-corruption efforts.

Vizcarra told Peruvians in a televised address that he has the constitutional right to dissolve congress because they rejected two votes of confidence.

Hundreds gathered outside congress to cheer the decision as Peru reels from the fallout of the Odbrecht corruption scandal.

5:55 p.m.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has dissolved his nation’s opposition-controlled congress amid a bitter feud over his fight to curb corruption.

In a televised address Monday, Vizcarra announced he will convoke new elections after being repeatedly stonewalled by the legislature.

The stunning development came hours after congress pushed forward a controversial vote to select an almost entirely new slate of magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal over his objection.

Vizcarra had chastised lawmaker for rushing through the vote and warned that he’d move to dissolve congress if they decided to proceed. Under Peruvian law, the president has the right to dissolve congress if lawmakers reject two votes of confidence.

2:55 p.m.

Lawmakers in Peru are pushing forward a vote to select an almost-full slate of new magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal despite President Martín Vizcarra’s warning the move threatens his fight against corruption and that he’ll dissolve the opposition-controlled legislature.

Legislators began selecting magistrates Monday in the latest clash between congress and the president. The court is set to decide on a number of important cases in the months ahead, including a request to free Keiko Fujimori, the ex-first daughter whose party controls congress.

The vote was halted shortly after starting amid uproar in the legislature.

The president has demanded legislators instead consider rules he is proposing on selecting magistrates.

Vizcarra has the right to dissolve congress if two such votes of confidence are rejected, one of which already took place.