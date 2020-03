MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Moscow for talks aimed at ending hostilities in northwestern Syria that threaten to pit Turkey against Russia in a direct military conflict.

So far the two countries have managed to coordinate their moves in Syria even though Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad while Turkey has supported its foes throughout Syria's nine-year war. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan appear eager to avoid a showdown, but the sharply conflicting interests in Idlib province make it difficult to negotiate a mutually acceptable compromise.