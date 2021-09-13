Norway’s center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, leader of the The Conservative Party Hoyre, casts her ballot in the 2021 parliamentary elections, at Skjold School in Bergen, Norway, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Norwegians are heading to the polls on Monday with the ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocating for a gradual move away from the use of fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission. A majority in the parliament is at 85 seats.

The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union.