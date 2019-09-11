Mugabe body arrives in Zimbabwe, burial place not announced

Women carry a shawl with the face of former president Robert Mugabe, as they await the expected arrival of his body at his house in his home village of Kutama, in Zimbabwe Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The body of the former president is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe Wednesday, after being flown back from Singapore where he died aged 95 on Friday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The body of Zimbabwe’s longtime ruler Robert Mugabe has arrived in the capital, Harare, where it was met by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and a full military delegation.

Widow Grace Mugabe, dressed in black and with a black veil, was seated at a podium on the tarmac.

Mugabe’s body will be displayed at historic locations for several days before burial at a location still unannounced, indicating friction between the ex-leader’s family and the government.

Mugabe, who died at 95 in a Singapore hospital on Friday, was a guerrilla leader who led the fight to end white-minority rule in what was then Rhodesia, and ruled Zimbabwe from its independence in 1980 until he was deposed in 2017.

During his 37-year authoritarian leadership Zimbabwe descended from prosperity to economic crisis.