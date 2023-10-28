SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A fatal crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning, has resulted in one dead and three people sent to the hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Troopers said the accident happened on County Road 191, north of Munson Highway.

Authorities said the front left side of the pickup truck collided with the right side of the sedan, resulting in the second vehicle overturning and the driver partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pickup truck involved a 49-year-old male from Milton, Florida. The sedan involved a driver 22-year-old male from Milton, Florida, the passengers were two 17-year-old females and a 17-year-old male. The three passengers are facing minor injuries.

49-year-old, Christopher Shane Ammons was arrested for DUI Manslaughter.

Investigators said the crash is undergoing investigation.