Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member, announces pregnancy

Newly-elected House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., smiles as she speaks with reporters, accompanied by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., on Capitol Hill Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Republicans voted Friday morning for Stefanik to be the new chair for the House Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose loyalty to former president Donald Trump won her a leadership post in the House Republican caucus, announced onTwitterthat she is expecting her first child.

The fourth-term Congress member from upstate New York tweeted Saturday, “We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of 2 will soon be 3! We’re excited to share that we are expecting a baby this fall & we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy.”

The post on Twitter and Instagram included a photo of Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda, patting her baby bump.

Stefanik, 36, was first elected to Congress in 2014. She waselevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican caucus last month when party members ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the position for pushing back against Trump’s false claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

After initially distancing herself from Trump, Stefanik has become one of the former president’s fiercest defenders in the House.