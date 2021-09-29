DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Call leads to mistaken active shooting response at Tyndall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has exclusively obtained the phone call that led to a massive law enforcement response to Tyndall Air Force Base on Tuesday.

An airman at Tyndall’s fire department called the Sheriff’s Office Administration line at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to report a “real-world” active shooting situation. However, there never was an active shooter at Tyndall. Instead, it was a training exercise.

The call lasted almost three minutes.

During the call, the airman reiterated to the operator that it was a “real-world” situation and not a drill, even though the operator asked if it was the scheduled drill.

The operator later informed him that the security forces told the department to stand down because it was a drill, not a real-world situation.

The airman said the Tyndall police called it “real-world” and wanted to notify the EOC of the situation.

This is the second time in a week that an active shooter drill on a U.S. military base was mistaken for the real thing.

Watch the video above or continue reading below for the full transcription of the phone call: