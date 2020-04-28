5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, Jim O’Bryan drops his election ballot in the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. Ohio’s primary voting comes to an end Tuesday, April 28, after state officials called off in-person voting just hours before the scheduled March 17 primary for public health reasons during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. WHAT CAN BE A PRECURSOR TO ELECTION DAY Ohio’s primary will be the nation’s first major test of an almost fully mail-in balloting contest.

2. HOW KIM JONG UN’S ABSENCE MIGHT BE EXPLAINED The disappearance from public view show the disconnect between curiosity about what’s happening inside the isolated nation and the secrecy surrounding its leadership.

3. HOUSE PRESSING RUSSIA INTERFERENCE TESTIMONY An appellate court in Washington, D.C., is giving Democrats another shot at forcing former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress.

4. HARVARD OVERCHARGES — Harvard University agrees to pay more than $1.3 million to settle claims that a research team overcharged certain federal grants.

5. REALITY TV STAR ASHLEY ‘MINNIE’ ROSS DIES — Ross, known as “Ms. Minni” on the Atlanta-filmed reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta,” died after a car crash in Georgia.