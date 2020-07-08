5 Things to Know for Today

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, protesters rally as Philadelphia Police officers and Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers look on in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and street protests over the police killing of Floyd, exhausted cities around the nation are facing yet another challenge: A surge in recent shootings has left dozens dead, including young children. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

1. WHERE TEXAS VIRUS SURGE IS HITTING HARD A small hospital in north Houston may soon fully turn over its 117-bed facility to coronavirus patients, AP finds.

2. ‘GUNSLINGER MEDICINE’ NOT SOUND SCIENCE Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of COVID-19 and delayed the ability to find out which drugs help, hurt or have no effect at all.

3. ‘PERFECT STORM OF DISTRESS IN AMERICA’ Experts point to high unemployment, the viral pandemic, stay-at-home orders and rising anger over police brutality as possible reasons for a surge in violent crime in America.

4. WHAT’S NEXT AS MONUMENTS, STATUES FALL Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to Confederate generals and Spanish conquistadors.

5. MARY KAY LETOURNEAU DEAD AT 58 The former suburban Seattle teacher became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her former sixth-grade student, a boy she later married.