5 Things to Know for Today

People raise their fists Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo., as they protest the death of Black people, including Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NOT EVERYONE HAS HEARD OF THE PANDEMIC Scores of migrants arriving in Somalia, many seeking employment in rich Gulf nations, tell U.N. workers every day that they are unaware of the coronavirus.

2. ‘IT’S DEFINITELY TAKING TOO LONG’ No criminal charges have been filed in the three months since plainclothes detectives serving a warrant busted into Breonna Taylor’s Kentucky apartment and shot her to death.

3. TRUMP’S PLANNED MOUNT RUSHMORE VISIT DRAWS FIRE Native Americans view the South Dakota monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to native people.

4. RUSSIANS VOTE ON EXTENDING PUTIN’S RULE To encourage turnout amid the coronavirus outbreak, authorities are luring voters with a chance to win prizes ranging from gift certificates to cars and apartments.

5. CENSUS SHOWS WHITE DECLINE For the first time, nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019, an expected demographic shift that will grow over the coming decades.