2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years.

Bridgeport police said Danarius Dukes was apprehended Thursday in Stamford, and authorities announced Friday that Breeze Brown, also known as Eric Brown, also was taken into custody.

Dukes, 44, was charged with murder and felony murder, and Brown, 46, was charged with felony murder in the 1993 killing of Theodore “Teddy” Edwards at the Duchess restaurant on Boston Avenue, the Connecticut Post reported.

“It’s taken 27 years but I’m happy we have finally been able to bring some sense of closure to Mr. Edward’s family,” Bridgeport police Lt. Christopher LaMaine said.

A delivery person found Edwards on a floor of the restaurant in a pool of blood in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 1993. Police said there were reports that he was killed when four men robbed the diner. The robbers made off with up to $2,000 after forcing open a safe, officials said.

Police did not say what new information identified Dukes and Brown.

Dukes, who previously served more than 20 years in prison for an unrelated shooting, was arrested after getting into a car accident in Stamford and responding officers discovered there was a warrant for his arrest in the 1993 killing. Police allege Dukes shot Edwards in the head and chest.

Dukes is being held on $2 million bail and Brown is detained on $1 million bail. Court arraignments are scheduled for Monday. It’s not clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.