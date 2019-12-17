10 Things to Know for Today

A decal of President Donald Trump sits as though he is riding in the back seat of a supporter’s vehicle outside of the meeting before U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin speaks during a constituent town hall about her stance on articles of impeachment and address other issues on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in the Oakland Center at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AMID IMPEACHMENT, CONGRESSMAN SWITCHES PARTIES New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, one of the few Democrats opposing President Trump’s ouster, tells aides he will become a Republican.

2. HOW THESE UPRISINGS ARE DIFFERENT FROM ARAB SPRING While the 2011 protests were directed at long-ruling autocrats, the current economically driven unrest is directed at corrupt political elites who have failed to provide basic services.

3. BOEING GETS FAA MESSAGE The grounded 737 Max jet won’t be approved to fly anytime soon, prompting the aviation giant to suspend production on the fleet indefinitely starting in January.

4. YELLOW MEANS ‘SHOP,’ BLUE MEANS ‘STOP’ Protesters in Hong Kong are using their spending power to punish businesses they deem hostile to their cause, using color-coded apps to labels stores and help guide consumers.

5. SOUTHERN FRESHWATER MUSSEL DIE-OFF RAISES CONCERNS Infectious disease may be to blame and scientists are working quickly to find a culprit because if all the mussels die, the rivers will never be the same.

6. BRITISH LEADER MAKES NO DEAL BREXIT CLAIM Boris Johnson says Britain will strike a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of next year or leave without one.

7. ‘IT WAS TOTAL CHAOS’ Three people are dead and a dozen more injured as suspected tornadoes smash into buildings, down trees and leave a trail of destruction in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

8. EXECUTIONS ON THE DECLINE IN US A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in America, with less than 30 such cases for the fifth straight year.

9. BREES SETS NFL ALL-TIME TD MARK The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback passes Peyton Manning to become the league’s career leader in touchdown passes in a 34-7 win over Indianapolis.

10. ‘THE RISE OF SKYWALKER’ A HIT PREMIERE Audiences enthusiastically greet the latest “Star Wars” film, rising in a standing ovation as the credits on the closing chapter in the franchise’s third trilogy rolled.