LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

The Daily Pledge: Tyndall Elementary

The Daily Pledge
Posted: / Updated:

TYNDALL, Fla. (WMBB) — Ms. Myatt’s third-grade class recites the Pledge of Allegiance on News 13 This Morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Banuelo's and Ms. Williams' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Banuelo's and Ms. Williams' Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Duncan's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Duncan's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ryan's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ryan's First Grade Class"

Ms. Bergman's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bergman's Fifth Grade Class"

4th Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grade"

Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class"

March 4 Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 4 Daily Pledge"

Ms. Infinger's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Infinger's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wiselogel's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wiselogel's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: What is a drought?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What is a drought?"

Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class"

Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped"

HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds"

Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.