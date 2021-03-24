The Daily Pledge: Ms. Chance’s 2nd Grade Class

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Florida News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Suspect says he shot Kentucky teenagers for trying to steal his backpack
Top Stories
Three local residents killed in Alabama crash
Top Stories
Bay County to host Easter Eggstravaganza
Video
Morning Forecast: March 24, 2021
Video
Lynn Haven selects winner for city entry design contest
Video
Lynn Haven leaders address federal indictments
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
State rescinds nursing home visitation orders
Top Stories
PanCare offering single dose vaccine today
Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’, police chief says
Florida to vaccinate residents 50 and older starting Monday, DeSantis says
Video
Bay Co. and state to host three day vaccination event featuring Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 24, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Forecast 3-23-2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 23, 2021
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast 3-22-2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 22, 2021
Video
Panama City Evening Forecast for March 19th
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Maryland women pour it on Alabama 100-64 to reach Sweet 16
Top Stories
MLB steps up ball monitoring to suppress foreign substances
Top Stories
Lower cap leads to more cuts than usual in NFL
Ohio State’s Liddell speaks out about social-media abuse
The Latest: Big Ten schools will set own attendance policies
NHL ref’s career over, ‘make-up’ calls in hockey spotlight
Features
Golf Card 2021
Community Calendar
Easter in the Panhandle
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Wheels N Water Tickets
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Chance’s 2nd Grade Class
The Daily Pledge
Posted:
Mar 24, 2021 / 02:06 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2021 / 02:06 PM CDT
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Chance's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge of Allegiance: Ms. Buckley's First Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge of Allegiance: Callaway Elementary
Video
The Daily Pledge: Lynn Haven Elementary
Video
Pledge of the Day: Lynn Haven Elementary
Video
Pledge of the Day: Lynn Haven Elementary
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Massive cargo ship still stuck sideways blocking Suez Canal
Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin, Musk says
Colorado baker once sued over wedding cake for gay couple now sued over gender transition cake
WATCH: Don’t celebrate too early; local reporter’s basketball shot goes viral
Video
Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works
WATCH: Damage from possible tornado in Houston County
Video
Students defrauded by their colleges could see loans fully canceled