Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

The Daily Pledge: Callaway Elementary

The Daily Pledge
Posted: / Updated:

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ms. Brown’s kindergarten class recites the Pledge of Allegiance on News 13 This Morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ryan's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ryan's First Grade Class"

Ms. Bergman's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bergman's Fifth Grade Class"

4th Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grade"

Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class"

March 4 Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 4 Daily Pledge"

Ms. Infinger's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Infinger's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wiselogel's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wiselogel's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak"

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class"

Weather Map Symbols

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Map Symbols"

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns"

Myth Busted: Does heat kill the coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myth Busted: Does heat kill the coronavirus?"

Mexico beach remains open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico beach remains open"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.