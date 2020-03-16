The Daily Pledge: Breakfast Point Elementary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ms. Hart’s second grade class recited the Pledge of Allegiance on News 13 This Morning.

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

