Don’t feel like cooking this year? We don’t blame you. Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in Panama City, Panama City Beach, and the Florida Panhandle!

Billy’s Oyster Bar

Open from 11:00 AM – 4:00 AM

Phone: (850) 235-2349

Location: 3000 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach, FL

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

Open from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Phone: (850) 235-7870

Location: 16230 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL

Runaway Island

Open from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Phone: (850) 634-4884

Location: 14521 Front Beach Rd Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Patches Pub & Grill

Open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Phone: (850) 233-8879

Location: 4723 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach, FL

PoFolks

Open from 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Phone: (850) 784-0111

Locations: 989 W. 15th St., Panama City Beach, FL

Boar’s Head Restaurant & Tavern

Open from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Phone: (850) 234-6628

Location: 17290 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach

Club 19 at Bay Point Golf & Tennis Club

Buffet seatings on Thanksgiving Day at 11 AM, noon, 1 PM, and 2 PM.

Phone: (850) 235-6978

Location: 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City Beach, FL

Dirty Dick’s Crab House

Open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (850) 230-3425

Location: 9800 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL

Granny Cantrell’s

Open from 6:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Phone: (850) 522-9933

Location: 103 W. 23rd St., Panama City, FL

Harpoon Harry’s

Open from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Phone: (850) 234-6060

Location: 12627 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL

Jin Jin Super King Buffet

Open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Phone: (850) 238-8589

Location: 9802 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL

Saltwater Grill

Open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Phone: (850) 230-2739

Location: 11040 Hutchison Blvd Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Sharky’s Beach Front Restaurant & Tiki Bar

Open from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Phone: (850) 235-2420

Location: 15201 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL