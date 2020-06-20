Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB | Panama City
Panama City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Latest
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Residents are “gnat” happy with all the gnats; mosquito experts explain why they’re here
Video
Top Stories
Multiple agencies respond to disturbance in Panama City
Top Stories
‘Spread the Love’ movement celebrates two-year anniversary
Video
NAACP Youth Council of Jackson County celebrates Juneteenth
Video
Three COVID-19 cases reported at Bay County Courthouse
Jackson County officials make plans for the Endeavor Property
Video
Video
The Loop Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Health department releases local survey post Hurricane Michael
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 19, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Weather conditions worsen in Panama City Beach
Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 5, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression before move back to Gulf
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Curtis Blaydes stifles Volkov in UFC heavyweight bout
Top Stories
NJCAA announces dates and guidelines for upcoming year
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Beach Rugby Club returns to the field
Video
Jim Kiick, Dolphins’ perfect season running back, dies at 73
4-way tie for lead at Heritage as another wild finish looms
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes
Community Calendar
Contests
Weather Radio Giveaway
Frontline Heroes
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Class of 2020
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Panama City Beach Rugby
Panama City Beach Rugby Club returns to the field
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Multiple agencies respond to disturbance in Panama City
Residents are “gnat” happy with all the gnats; mosquito experts explain why they’re here
Video
‘Spread the Love’ movement celebrates two-year anniversary
Video
Local eatery alters menu due to beef shortages
Video
Suspect arrested in crossbow assault
Local group starts petition calling for the removal of lynching tree
Video
Fatal Wreck Shuts Down Interstate 10 Near DeFuniak Springs
Fatal crash in Walton County claims life of bicyclist
Rutherford High School Virtual Graduation
Video
More details released on incident that injured deputies and hospital staff