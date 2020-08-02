Northwest Florida State College

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown
Video
LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola
Live
Wausau celebrates 51st annual Possum Festival
Video
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for first responders
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
New COVID-19 testing site to open in Panama City Beach
Top Stories
Local family of doctors who got COVID-19 is urging public to take it seriously
Video
St. John Catholic School pushes back start date
Poll: On unemployment, a vaccine, and college football
ECP passenger data shows Panama City Beach has remained a popular destination during pandemic
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, just offshore of east-central Florida coast
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 31, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Isaias strengthens to Category 1 hurricane
Bay County emergency officials preparing for potential storm amid coronavirus
Video
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis shares insurance tips ahead of potential tropical storm
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown
Top Stories
Injured Jets in biggest trouble of NHL teams down 1-0
Top Stories
Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124
Caris LeVert’s 34 lead Nets past Wizards, 118-110
7-inning doubleheaders debut in MLB, Reds top Tigers 4-3
Braves beat Mets 4-0 for 5th win in row; Cespedes opts out
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Northwest Florida State College
Northwest Florida State College athletic director talks panhandle conference basketball
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Family protests local hospital, says staff wrongfully declared loved one deceased
Video
High School principal builds COVID-killing machine
Local family of doctors who got COVID-19 is urging public to take it seriously
Video
App-Streamer
Family gatherings linked to COVID-19 spikes nationwide, numbers show
Local company under scrutiny for coronavirus contracts
Live Stream
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for first responders
Wausau celebrates 51st annual Possum Festival
Video
Weather