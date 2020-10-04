national life chain

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Panama City members gather to form a Life Chain in support of human life
Video
Panama City Marina boat ramp to be repaired after damages from Sally
Video
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
Residents concerned, but not shocked, at Trump’s positive COVID-19 test
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Job agency workers returning to office
Top Stories
Bay County government lobbies to reopen Monday
Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3M face masks to schools across the country
Video
SPECIAL REPORT: Training qualified workers through a pandemic
Video
Nursing homes, firm plan staff COVID-19 testing
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
A quarter of a century later, intense memories remain of Hurricane Opal
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: News 13 Hurricane Opal special report from 1995
Video
Top Stories
Historic mass stranding of dolphins on Dauphin Island after Hurricane Sally
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Development possible in Caribbean later this week or this weekend
Video
Murky water clearing up; caused by decaying vegetation after significant rainfall
Video
Residents of Sally-damaged apartments at a loss for where to move
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Wentz rallies Eagles to 1st win of season, 25-20 over 49ers
Top Stories
James’ turnovers, Davis’ fouls doom Lakers in Game 3 loss
Top Stories
Mosley’s Jeremy Brown excited to have quarterback Liam Byrd back in the program
Video
LEADING OFF: Rays hope for Meadows return in ALDS opener
Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Las Vegas, 30-23
Astros out to ‘silence the haters’ in ALDS against Athletics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Buy the Entertainment Card
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
Veterans Voices
Military
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
national life chain
Panama City members gather to form a Life Chain in support of human life
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
One dead after shooting in Marianna
Video
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
Panama City members gather to form a Life Chain in support of human life
Video
Officials continue investigating the shooting in Marianna that left one woman dead
Video
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
Live Stream
Arnold volleyball coach under investigation by Bay District Schools
Video
Residents continue to fight the rezoning of a residential area
Video
Panama City Beach Identity Crisis: Will Spring Break Make a Return?
Video
Golf Pass