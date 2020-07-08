national ice cream month

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
Father and son charged in child porn case
Meet Bay County superintendent candidate: Judy Hobbs-Vandergrift
Video
Diver’s body recovered at Merritts Mill Pond
Video
Former Governor Mixson dies at 98
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
$7.6 million coming to Bay County through CARES Act
Video
Top Stories
McConnell eyes virus aid as evictions, benefits cuts loom
Lawmakers question approval process of which companies receive PPP Loans
Video
Girl Scouts offers virtual camp and outdoor activities nationwide
Restaurants close dining rooms after COVID-19 cases rise
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 3, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 26, 2020
Video
Health department releases local survey post Hurricane Michael
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 19, 2020
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic
Top Stories
The Latest: NASCAR not racing at Watkins Glen in August
Top Stories
Track and field adapts for storied meet held in 7 venues
Ryder Cup postponed until 2021; Presidents Cup pushed back
NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race after 2 negative virus tests
AP Was There: Graf beats Navratilova at Wimbledon again
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
national ice cream month
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with new flavor
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Diver’s body recovered at Merritts Mill Pond
Video
Victims speak out after July 4th assault
Video
Father and son charged in child porn case
CAREN Act: San Francisco ordinance would charge Karens who call 911 over racial bias
Video
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Interactive Radar
Baby on board: Tampa Bay woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
Video
Fourth of July fight leads to arrest
Local pharmacy closes after 47 years of business
State, pharmacies battle over doctors in opioid case