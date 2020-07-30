Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
Bay County man arrested for sexual battery of a minor
Renourishment plan & design items approved for St. Andrews State Park
Video
‘Healing A History of Hurt’ an ongoing discussion series for the Bay County community
Video
Results for this weeks News 13 community survey questions
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
New COVID-19 daily testing site opens in Bay County, more to come
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis holds meeting regarding Tropical Storm Isaias and COVID-19
Video
DeSantis says Florida in ‘good spot’ for elections
Newly opened COVID-19 testing site in Marianna to temporarily close
COVID-19 inmate deaths reported at eight Florida prisons
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Bay County emergency officials preparing for potential storm amid coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis shares insurance tips ahead of potential tropical storm
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 better organized, track still uncertain
Video
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 9: Forecasting hurricane season and notable Florida storms
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it heads for Texas
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Latest: Perez says he may have gotten virus in Mexico
Top Stories
Column: SEC moves raise question: Is season even worth it?
Top Stories
Game On: NHL restart a small step toward return to normalcy
Angels’ Trout on paternity list ahead of couple’s 1st child
James’ layup late lifts Lakers past Clippers, 103-101
FHSAA’s Football Advisory Committee votes on option for season start date
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
maskne
Local dermatologist and esthetician seeing more clients due to ‘maskne’
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Weather
BCSO investigating shooting at Cabana West Apartments
Video
Wewahitchka’s Bobby Johns continues to fight for fall high school sports seasons
Video
‘Healing A History of Hurt’ an ongoing discussion series for the Bay County community
Video
Arrest made in fatal Panama City Beach shooting
Newly opened COVID-19 testing site in Marianna to temporarily close
Price gouging after Hurricane Michael still under investigation
Franklin County Schools discusses plans for reopening in the fall
Video
App-Streamer