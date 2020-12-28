Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Military
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Political News
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Bay County positivity rate steadily rising, social gatherings may be to blame
Video
Top Stories
House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, sends measure to Senate
Video
Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, Dec. 29
Long-term care death toll tops 8,000
Coronavirus by the numbers for Saturday, Dec. 26
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Practice time will be in short supply in NBA this season
Top Stories
Big Ten grind highlights marquee matchups of ranked teams
Top Stories
Curious calls by Sean Payton, Jon Gruden highlight Week 16
AP Interview: Owner confronts Israeli team’s racist past
NFL has pulled off improbable task playing in a pandemic
Sacrifice and stress: How players handled season of COVID-19
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Buy the Entertainment Card
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Remarkable Woman 2020
Home for the Holidays
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
M
Bay County teams pick up wins in day one of Mosley Holiday Hoopfest
Video
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Bay County positivity rate steadily rising, social gatherings may be to blame
Video
App-Streamer
Arrests and Tourism Numbers Up During Memorial Day Weekend
Video
SUV crash leaves driver in serious condition
Ascension Sacred Heart-Bay fully reopens Panama City hospital
ECP sees big travel numbers over Christmas holiday
Video
Headstones with swastikas removed from Nazi POW graves in San Antonio
Locals react to Oyster Harvesting Ban
Video
National TV personality and Marianna native leads hometown improvement project
Video
Don't Miss
More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off
Jon Huber, pro wrestling’s Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, has died at 41
Headstones with swastikas removed from Nazi POW graves in San Antonio
Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park
Celebrities react, offer words of support for Nashville after explosion
US to require all travelers from UK to receive negative coronavirus test
Columbus pastor escapes fire that destroys her home
Video