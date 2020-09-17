Skip to content
Top Stories
Family and friends mourn loved ones lost in fatal crash on Road 388
K-9 helps capture runaway inmate
One million gallons of raw sewage in Lynn Haven Bayou
Governor DeSantis discusses Hurricane Sally Damage
Top Stories
Anti-mask group marches through Florida Target chanting ‘take off your mask’
Top Stories
Florida bars can reopen on Monday
Jobless claims down in Florida as layoffs loom
Does my employer have to tell everyone if a coworker has the virus?
Bay County District Schools releases COVID-19 dashboard
Top Stories
VIDEO: Hurricane Sally damage in Florida and Alabama
Top Stories
Sailboat washes ashore from Tampa near Public Beach Access 1
Top Stories
VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally
DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally
Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
Washington County warns of flood threat
Top Stories
Cirelli scores in OT, Lighting beat Isles to reach Cup Final
Top Stories
Osaka says she’s out of French Open with injured hamstring
Top Stories
Bay High alumna named Executive Director of The Trust, powered by the NFLPA
Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead
LEADING OFF: Seattle hosts Padres in San Diego, Fried back
Brady says little about Arians’ criticism of QB’s play
lynn haven bayou anderson bayou
One million gallons of raw sewage in Lynn Haven Bayou
Cherished Destin restaurant faces damages from Sally
What does the orange dot on my iPhone mean?
Hurricane Sally floods roads and entire homes in Panama City Beach
VIDEO: Hurricane Sally damage in Florida and Alabama
One million gallons of raw sewage in Lynn Haven Bayou
Exclusive Interview: U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe talks public corruption
Sailboat washes ashore from Tampa near Public Beach Access 1
Dam gives way causing major issues on John Pitts Road
