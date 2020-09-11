license plate recognition camera

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
9/11 Tribute in Light in New York City
New investigative software in Lynn Haven leading to over 20 arrests in two weeks
Video
Merritt Brown Middle School says good-bye to portables
Video
Panama City residents express concerns about proposed fire assessment tax
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida bars can reopen on Monday
Top Stories
Jobless claims down in Florida as layoffs loom
Does my employer have to tell everyone if a coworker has the virus?
Bay County District Schools releases COVID-19 dashboard
Union says judges should step aside from schools case
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Think 2020’s disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin active as peak hurricane season arrives
Video
Top Stories
Nana is Gone and Omar is falling apart, but the Atlantic remains very active
Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: September 4, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin remains active with 2 named storms, other areas being monitored
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nana expected to become hurricane; Omar to weaken
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Nelson, Varlamov help Islanders beat Lightning 5-3 in Game 3
Top Stories
DeGrom, in NYPD hat, backed by 10-run 4th, Mets rout Jays
Top Stories
Ex-World Anti-Doping Agency President John Fahey dies at 75
Millsap helps Nuggets rally, stun Clippers 111-105 in Game 5
2 Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test
Burns shakes off early miscue to take Safeway Open lead
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
Military
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
license plate recognition camera
New investigative software in Lynn Haven leading to over 20 arrests in two weeks
Video
Trending Stories
Bonifay pastor dies while serving others
New investigative software in Lynn Haven leading to over 20 arrests in two weeks
Video
Live Stream
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Weather
App-Streamer
Panama City residents express concerns about proposed fire assessment tax
Video
JCSO: Notorious drug dealer and associates arrested
Video
Westville woman charged with possession of methamphetamine
In Progress: A year later the downtown area is starting to see growth
Video
Golf Pass