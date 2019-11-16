Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
The Daily Pledge
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Mexico Beach mourns the loss of City Administrator
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis proposes new teacher bonus program
Top Stories
Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches new vessel
‘Juice jacking scam’: Why you shouldn’t use public USB chargers
BCSO kicks off 13th Annual Rodeo
FEMA approves $4.4 million for the Florida Department of Agriculture for Hurricane Michael relief
Video
Video Center
Live Stream
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Harden scores 49 points, Rockets beat Timberwolves 125-105
Top Stories
The Latest: Tagovailoa to miss rest of season with injury
Top Stories
No. 5 Georgia holds on, beats No. 13 Auburn 21-14
No. 23 Iowa hands No. 7 Minnesota its first loss, 23-19
Photographer hit in Georgia-Auburn game, sent to hospital
Lawrence throws 4 TDs as No. 3 Clemson tops Deacons 52-3
Community Calendar
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Auto Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
LETTER OF INTENT
Chipley’s Madilynne Webb signs with UWF softball
Trending Stories
Mexico Beach mourns the loss of City Administrator
Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches new vessel
Corruption Task Force indicts 29
Former Paula Deen Family Kitchen employees speak out after restaurants abruptly close in Panama City Beach and Destin
Panama City Beach woman allegedly embezzles nearly $300,000 from employer
Live Stream
Forestry Officials hold prescribed burn town hall for public
Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Callaway
Judge Sets $3,000 Bond for Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White
Panama City Beach and Bay County officials sit down to talk CRA