Jake Finch

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Military
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Political News
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking nation’s 3rd confirmed case
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, Dec. 31
How to get a vaccine in The Panhandle
Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 30
Holmes County health department distributes vaccine to seniors
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Chief Meteorologist recaps 2020 hurricane season
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Farinacci, Knight lead US past Slovakia 5-2 in world junior
Top Stories
Buccaneers pick up back-to-back wins in return to court with Scott as head coach
Video
Top Stories
Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27
Duke-Florida State basketball game postponed
Moore ends pursuit of Boise State job, staying with Cowboys
Alabama stuns No. 7 Tennessee 71-63 in physical battle
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Buy the Entertainment Card
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Remarkable Woman 2020
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
2020 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Jake Finch
Phoenix Racing re-opening race team operations
Video
Trending Stories
How to get a vaccine in The Panhandle
Car accident kills one teen, leaves another critically injured
Long-time Emergency Management Director retires
Video
Live Stream
Fatal motorcycle crash in Okaloosa County
WXAPP-ForecastCenter
Three people killed in Gulf County accident
County leaders address concerns with incinerator shutdown
Video
Poplar Springs School Principal and husband share their experience with COVID-19
Video
FDLE: Two boys rescued from human traffickers
Don't Miss
Larry King, 87, hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19
A record three million early votes cast in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races
Video
Gohmert asks judge for Pence to unilaterally decide which electors count
Research: COVID vaccines effective against new strain
Video
New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking nation’s 3rd confirmed case
Video
Adobe Flash ends Thursday and you need to uninstall for security reasons
It’s 2021! Watch cities around the US ring in the new year
Video