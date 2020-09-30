Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
St. John Catholic Academy returns home with more to offer after two year displacement
Video
Turtles in South Walton have prevailed through Hurricane Sally
Video
FSU cancels spring break amid pandemic
Special Report: Last Rites
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
SPECIAL REPORT: Training qualified workers through a pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Nursing homes, firm plan staff COVID-19 testing
Port St. Joe rescinds mask mandate
Hospitals grapple with lack of testing agents
College campuses adjust to changing COVID-19 circumstances
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Historic mass stranding of dolphins on Dauphin Island after Hurricane Sally
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Development possible in Caribbean later this week or this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Murky water clearing up; caused by decaying vegetation after significant rainfall
Video
Residents of Sally-damaged apartments at a loss for where to move
Video
Florida to get $22 million for Hurricane Michael road and bridge repair
Hurricane Eloise hit the Panhandle 45 years ago
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Marlins’ Marte hopes to play with broken hand
Top Stories
Seager homers, Dodgers beat Brewers 4-2 in playoff opener
Top Stories
Yanks sweep Indians 10-9 in draining game, meet Rays in ALDS
North Bay Haven volleyball wins fifth in a row against Blountstown
Video
Marianna looks to beat South Walton for the first time in three seasons on Friday
Video
Adebayo, Dragic leave with injuries as Heat routed in Game 1
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Buy the Entertainment Card
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
Military
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
indigent
Special Report: Last Rites
Video
Trending Stories
Family considers legal options against Panama City Police after teen’s arrest
Weather
Panama City Beach man arrested with hundreds of child porn images and videos on phone
Senator Marco Rubio pushes to keep daylight saving time
Video
Arnold volleyball coach under investigation by Bay District Schools
Video
LEADING OFF: Wild, 8-game day opens with Bauer vs Fried
Commission on Presidential Debates to make format changes following first Trump-Biden debate
Video
St. John Catholic Academy returns home with more to offer after two year displacement
Video
Man shot during drug deal faces charges
Woman charged with stealing $700,000 from law firm
Golf Pass