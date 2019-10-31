Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Weird News
Top Stories
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to taste test Popeye’s and Chick-fil-a chicken sandwiches
Top Stories
Hidden Lagoon Haunted Asylum open for Halloween
Top Stories
Walton County opening cold weather emergency shelter
Panama City man injured after being hit by car
Your Car and Carport Connection And Almega Sports Are Back “Open For Biz”
Bay County Council on Aging to host a Fall Festival
Video
Live Stream
Hurricane HQ
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
F1 unveils news rules for 2021 to improve competition
Top Stories
Royals hire ex-Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny as manager
Top Stories
Churchill Downs project includes hotel, gaming, new seats
Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai
Curry breaks left hand in another embarrassing Warriors loss
Hinch: “I’ll have to live with” bullpen decision in Game 7
Community Calendar
Contests
Fan of the Day
Auto Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Marketplace
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
LawCall
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Hidden Lagoon
Hidden Lagoon Haunted Asylum open for Halloween
Trending Stories
Weather
Man killed in morning collision on Back Beach Road
Interactive Radar
Proposed development at Panama City Beach golf course brings heated concern from residents
Halloween events across the Panhandle
Number of students being Baker Acted increases
DeSantis’ teacher salary plan facing more questions
Hidden Lagoon Haunted Asylum open for Halloween
New life, new look for Downtown Panama City
2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing
Stories of Service
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Paul Dorsey - Cold War to Desert Storm
Video
William "Bill" Worley - Vietnam Veteran
Video
Jerry Malone - Vietnam Veteran
Video