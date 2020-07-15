Guinness Book of World Records

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
Some Florida senators want to postpone the school start date
Video
Bay County dentist goes the extra mile to keep patients safe during the pandemic
Video
Tyndall AFB hosts first-ever ‘COMBAT Sentry’ exercise
Video
Mill Bayou residents voicing concern over possible zoning change
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
By the numbers: coronavirus in the Panhandle
Top Stories
Governor DeSantis holds briefing on COVID-19
Video
Florida law firm offering free living wills for teachers returning to school amid coronavirus surge
Video
Gulf District Schools to reopen August 10th
Video
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center defers elective surgeries
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Hot, hot, hot! What you should know to keep yourself safe in extreme heat
Video
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 3, 2020
Video
Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 26, 2020
Video
Health department releases local survey post Hurricane Michael
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Adiktiv Elite’s Panama City teams show what they can do at USFA World Series
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Beach ultramarathon runner breaks world record
Video
Top Stories
Elliott joins his father as winner of NASCAR’s All-Star race
ASU, NCAA sued over death of linebacker found to have CTE
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic
NHL’s older coaches debate wearing masks, taking precautions
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Guinness Book of World Records
Panama City Beach ultramarathon runner breaks world record
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Panama City Beach passes mask mandate
Video
Jackson Hospital under critical care diversion
BDS Superintendent responds to controversial statement
Video
Florida law firm offering free living wills for teachers returning to school amid coronavirus surge
Video
Weather
Jackson Hospital sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Video
PCB City Council holding special meeting on coronavirus
New reptile industry restrictions challenged
Tyndall AFB hosts first-ever ‘COMBAT Sentry’ exercise
Video
Community Calendar