Keep PCB Beautiful rolls out Adopt A Beach Access program
Franklin County crime statistics down nearly 20% since 2019
Status update is given about new juvenile justice building
Franklin County Schools receives large donation of school supplies
LIVE: Governor DeSantis to address Floridians regarding COVID-19
Teachers ponder early retirement as schools reopen
DeSantis doesn’t want to sack the college football season
21-year-old Florida man recovers from mild COVID-19, then his organs began to fail
Governor DeSantis holds collegiate athletics roundtable
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 to become Josephine, rest of tropics remain quiet
Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out
Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
At least 2 dead in NC town following tornado spawned by Isaias
French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution
The Latest: Limited fans allowed for 2 MotoGPs in Italy
NBA sees seven of the eight first-round matchups set
Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Nuggets for No. 2 seed
Marlins finally get to go home after beating Blue Jays 14-11
FHSAA Soccer
Panhandle coaches and athletes await FHSAA decision about fall sports
Bay County Commissioner responds to Netflix documentary accusations
Head-on collision seriously injures 3
Drug traffic activity increases in Bay County
Southport man arrested on lewd and lascivious charges
10-year-old girl’s mother murdered during online class as teacher witnesses confrontation
Woman dies, others injured in crash involving semi truck in Springfield
Franklin County crime statistics down nearly 20% since 2019
Local doctors grant few medical mask exemptions
Golf Pass