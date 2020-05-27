Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Latest
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Bay District announces athletic guidelines for summer workouts
Live
Top Stories
WonderWorks will reopen with new safety measures
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES: Hatch closed, astronauts strapped in ahead of historic crewed launch
Live
Walt Disney World, SeaWorld propose reopening dates
Gulf Coast State College offers Summer Programs
Hurricane season collides with coronavirus
Video
The Loop Live Stream
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast
Video
Top Stories
Bertha now a tropical depression after making landfall along SC coast bringing heavy rain
Live
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: May 22, 2020
Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: May 15, 2020
Video
Hurricane sales tax holiday begins May 29
Tracking the Tropics: First named Atlantic storm of 2020 could form in coming days
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Steve Yzerman says Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill keeping job
Top Stories
Could be limited – or no – fans at a September French Open
Top Stories
NFL clarifies rules proposal on alternate for onside kicks
Zoom calls, drive-ins: Danes get creative for soccer restart
Dortmund falls short again, losing to Bayern in key match
NWSL returning to play with summertime tournament in Utah
Community Calendar
Contests
Weather Radio Giveaway
Frontline Heroes
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Class of 2020
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
disney world
Walt Disney World, SeaWorld propose reopening dates
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Panama City Beach Mayor responds to video of fight, discusses safety plans moving forward
Video
Bay Sheriff: Man shoots, kills home invader
Video
Home invasion shooting leads to more arrests
Video
LIVE UPDATES: Hatch closed, astronauts strapped in ahead of historic crewed launch
Live
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Panama City Beach employee saves girl from drowning
Weather
Jackson County man dies in lawnmower accident
Live Stream
WATCH LIVE: NASA and SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station