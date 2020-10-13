Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Panama City Beach officials working to make the city safer for pedestrians
Video
Biden Harris Victory Center opens in Panama City
Video
Jackson County Fire Rescue is fully staffed for the first time in 10 years
Video
Two local schools getting ‘tornado rooms’ for cases of emergency
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
AARP points to higher nursing home death rate in Florida
Top Stories
House speaker questions COVID-19 death toll
Former Florida State coach beats COVID
Team tries to limit COVID-19 risks in capital
Judge weights extension of voter registration deadline
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Atlantic has low chance of developing, NHC says
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: How storms get their names; checking on recovery after Delta
Video
Top Stories
Local Salvation Army travels to help hurricane survivors in Louisiana
Video
Tourist drowns in Gulf near Destin after Hurricane Delta
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Cat 2 storm
Live
Rebuild 850 tries to bring attention back to Hurricane Michael recovery
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
NCAA will vote in January to change NIL, transfer rules
Top Stories
Dodgers score record 11 runs in 1st inning vs Braves in NLCS
Top Stories
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Alabama Coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Patriots rally around Belichick amid COVID-19 outbreak
The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National
Your Local Election HQ
Bay County Commission District 4 Candidates
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Buy the Entertainment Card
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
Veterans Voices
Military
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
covid 19
Rapid test kits still to be expected in Walton County
Video
Trending Stories
Biden Harris Victory Center opens in Panama City
Video
Jackson County Fire Rescue is fully staffed for the first time in 10 years
Video
After three-day search missing Wewahitchka women located
Officials looking for two missing and endangered women in Gulf County
Live Stream
Marianna looks to beat South Walton for the first time in three seasons on Friday
Video
Man drowns Wednesday on Panama City Beach
These states are voting on marijuana legalization in 2020
Titans back to waiting after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers
American Legion Post 375 receives donation for Hurricane Michael recovery
Video