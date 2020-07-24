communicator mask

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
Bay County lab tests safety of masks from around the country
Video
El Governor Motel continues post Hurricane Michael rebuild
Video
Santa Rosa Beach attorney, known as Grim Reaper, says Florida is in need of strong leadership
Video
Local mom collecting communicator masks for hard of hearing students
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Bay County lab tests safety of masks from around the country
Video
Top Stories
Santa Rosa Beach attorney, known as Grim Reaper, says Florida is in need of strong leadership
Video
Florida officials look to crackdown on COVID fraud
Mounting virus cases spark concern in Florida nursing homes
Bay County prison reports nearly 300 positive cases
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 24, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico as Gonzalo holds steady
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic
Hot, hot, hot! What you should know to keep yourself safe in extreme heat
Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 10, 2020
Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 3, 2020
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A’s slam Angels
Top Stories
2021 Australian Open: Smaller crowds, player bio-security
Top Stories
Biggio HR, Blue Jays begin 2020 odyssey by beating Rays 6-4
Inside Texas: Rangers open new park in 1-0 win over Rockies
Mosley and North Bay Haven athletic directors talk delayed fall seasons
Video
Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
communicator mask
Local mom collecting communicator masks for hard of hearing students
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Panama City Mall plans call for radical redesign
Bay County lab tests safety of masks from around the country
Video
Weather
Bay District Schools prepare for a different kind of school year
Video
Apalachicola Bay suspends oyster harvesting
Live Stream
Panama City Beach Fire Chief resigns
Video
Panama City Beach employee saves girl from drowning
Santa Rosa Beach attorney, known as Grim Reaper, says Florida is in need of strong leadership
Video
Bay County prison reports nearly 300 positive cases