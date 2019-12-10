Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
The Daily Pledge
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Millions of lights on display for Christmas Reflections
Top Stories
Three men charged in alleged dog fighting conspiracy
Top Stories
Florida marijuana investors turn skittish
Blountstown Police investigating incident at SandBar and Grille
Project 25 organizers looking for shopping helpers
Family and friends searching for answers in death of Kevin McLeod
Video
Video Center
Live Stream
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Clemson RB Etienne, LB Simmons lead AP All-ACC teams
Top Stories
Norvell says he won’t coach No. 15 Memphis in Cotton Bowl
Top Stories
Patrick Reed still the talk of the Presidents Cup
Belichick says he was unaware of filming at Bengals’ game
Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct
Patriots go from very bad luck to very bad look
Community Calendar
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Auto Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
christmas reflections
Millions of lights on display for Christmas Reflections
Trending Stories
Three men charged in alleged dog fighting conspiracy
Weather
Florida marijuana investors turn skittish
Victim identified in Saturday shooting
Family and friends searching for answers in death of Kevin McLeod
Meet the Team
Blountstown Police investigating incident at SandBar and Grille
Interactive Radar
Panama City Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Contact Us