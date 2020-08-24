Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
PPE equipment donated to Bay and Gulf County child care centers
Video
Storm brings flooding, rough surf to Bay County
Video
Laura’s path takes it to Louisiana as Category 2 hurricane; Marco to make landfall as tropical storm
Live
Back-to-school battle: Judge temporarily blocks order requiring Florida schools to reopen
Live
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Marianna K-8 school 1st graders start date delayed, teachers exposed to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
2 new COVID-19-related deaths in Bay County
State unemployment rate increases to 11.3 percent
Universities set to reopen amid pandemic
‘My little boy suffered the consequences’: Florida mom says take COVID-19 seriously
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Storm brings flooding, rough surf to Bay County
Video
Top Stories
Laura’s path takes it to Louisiana as Category 2 hurricane; Marco to make landfall as tropical storm
Live
Top Stories
Tornado Watch in Bay County
Video
WATCH: Lightning strike on PCB
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Watches issued for Laura as Marco weakens
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Marco weakens to tropical storm as it moves over the Gulf, Laura continues to strengthen
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series
Top Stories
Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay
Top Stories
Doncic and Mitchell reaching new heights in the postseason
Lightning looking for better start in Game 2 against Bruins
76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs
College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
child care
PPE equipment donated to Bay and Gulf County child care centers
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Trending Stories
Storm brings flooding, rough surf to Bay County
Video
Live Stream
Tornado Watch in Bay County
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WATCH: Lightning strike on PCB
Video
App-Streamer
Inclement weather causes Jackson County crash
Head-on collision in Defuniak Springs injures one
Video
Federal subpoena demands records on school district contracts
Video
Golf Pass