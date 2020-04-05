Skip to content
Stay-at-home order devastates Defuniak Springs hair salon
Bay County positive COVID-19 case count rises to 24
Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
Palm Sunday services held without public; some on rooftops
Florida National Guard gives COVID-19 response update
49 UT students who took spring break trip now positive for COVID-19
Homeschool help understanding outlooks watches and warnings
Weekly Weather Outlook: April 3, 2020
Homeschool Help: Why does it tend to be breezier near the coast?
Homeschool Help: What is a cold front?
Homeschool Help: What is a drought?
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84
Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter NBA draft
Byron wins virtual Bristol; Bubba ‘rage quits’ early in race
Texas hires Schaefer from Mississippi State
England soccer star Walker sorry after ‘lockdown party’
With 1 goal, first-ever MLS game was filled with promise
Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
Bay County positive COVID-19 case count rises to 24
Stores begin limiting number of customers inside
Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
Hotels and resorts not included in vacation rental suspension order
BP offers 50 cent a gallon gas discount to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus pandemic
SBA’s Payment Protection Program is now taking applications and here’s what you should know
Stay-at-home order devastates Defuniak Springs hair salon
13NOW|Rep. Neal Dunn
More than 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in Central Panhandle