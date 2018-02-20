Skip to content
WMBB
Panama City/Tynd
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Walton County introduces new vehicle
Top Stories
Bay County Sheriff’s Office searching for second suspect in carjacking
Top Stories
Summer Fire Safety Tips
Survey shows many Floridians are unaware of aftermath of Hurricane Michael
Local school helps students prepare for next year
Multi-agency investigation ongoing after raid in Hawk’s Landing
Weather
Map Center
VIPIR Radar
Weather Alerts
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Top Stories
Cubs to add Kimbrel to major league roster Thursday
Top Stories
Altidore scores in first start in 20 months, US tops Panama
Top Stories
Tennis pro Rob Carlson hosts camp at Frank Brown Park
Rooney scores from 70 yards, DC United tops Orlando 1-0
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Fan of the Day
Community Calendar
Marketplace
Health Desk
Health News
Buddy Check
Open For Biz
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
TV Guide
Our Programming
Contact Us
Search
Search
Search
Bill Husfelt
Bay District School Officials in Favor of Bill Expanding Guardian Program to Teachers
Senate Budget Proposal Includes $14.3 Million for Hurricane Michael Impacted School Districts
Superintendent Bill Husfelt Goes Before the State Board of Education
School Board Votes to Move Forward with School Closures, Removes Callaway Elementary from List
Arnold preparing for Mosley, first game with Bay transfer
More Bill Husfelt Headlines
Rutherford High School to Become 6th Through 12th Grade School for Rest of School Year
Bay District Announces School Calendar Changes Following Hurricane Michael
St. Joe Community Foundation Donates $262,500 to Bay District Schools Literacy Initiatives
Supt. Bill Husfelt Releases Video to Discuss Social Media and Misinformation
Community Voices Concern Over Oscar Patterson Elementary Principal Change
School Security Projects Begin at Rutherford High and Tyndall Elementary School
Panhandle School Districts Brainstorm Mental Health & Security at Circuit 14 Mental Health Summit
Bay District Supt. Bill Husfelt Issues Statement, Calls for National Guard in Schools
Supt. Bill Husfelt Goes Before Florida Board of Education to Ask for Patterson Extension
Superintendent Bill Husfelt Speaks Out on Gun Safety
Dollar Doubler
2019 Golf Pass
LawCall
More Marketplace