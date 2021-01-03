Skip to content
2021
Cape San Blas residents dive into 2021 with their long-standing Polar Plunge tradition
Trending Stories
How to get a vaccine in The Panhandle
Armed child abduction and battery leads to two arrests
Mexico Beach continues rebuild on housing, hopes it will help with tourism
Kaleidoscope Theatre Founder passes away
Community Calendar
Residents concerned about Gulf Power bill delays
Long-time Emergency Management Director retires
Portion of Frank Brown Park’s trail line closing temporarily
Coronavirus by the numbers for Saturday, Jan. 2
Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend
Don't Miss
Larry King, 87, hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19
A record three million early votes cast in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races
Gohmert asks judge for Pence to unilaterally decide which electors count
Research: COVID vaccines effective against new strain
New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking nation’s 3rd confirmed case
Adobe Flash ends Thursday and you need to uninstall for security reasons
It’s 2021! Watch cities around the US ring in the new year
