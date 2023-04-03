BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement and elected officials used a combination of some older ordinances and some new tactics to keep Spring Break under control.

“March 1 through the end of March 31, we do have certain ordinances that were put into place to help law enforcement curb the criminal activity that was being seen back in 2015,” Field Service West District Captain David Baldwin said.

These temporary ordinances have now expired.

“Big ordinances that we’ve utilized over the last few years are the no drinking on the beach, the sale of alcohol stops at 2 a.m. during spring break, and now it’s back to 4 a.m so that one is now off the books and also, we have the scooter rentals overnight scooter rental so no renting of scooters overnight during the Spring Break,” Baldwin said.

The Sheriff’s Office, Panama City, and Panama City Beach police also used a new state law to control crowds. They created Special Event Zones during the weekend of March 24, 25, and 26.

“So that’s just a one-time event zone that can be put in place to help curb some criminal activity in an area,” Baldwin said.

But several ordinances remain in effect. Panama City Beach’s beach closure from the Boardwalk Resort to Churchwell Drive will be enforced until April 30 and some will remain in effect year-round.

“Break it down into nuisance noise ordinances, they also break it down into pop-up parties, special events,” Baldwin said.

Spring Break may be winding down, but you should expect law enforcement to remain vigilant.

“We still have the same amount of personnel, we will always deal with special events and large concerts and people coming in throughout the year because we’re such a tourist destination on the beach,” Baldwin said.

Spring Break traditionally ends after Easter weekend.