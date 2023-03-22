PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It wasn’t always this way.

A decade ago one of the biggest concerns Panama City Beach Spring Breakers had was getting parking and getting into a venue for concerts with some of the biggest names in music.

In 2013 those names included Papa Roach, Florida Georgia Line, and Luke Bryan.

Florida Georgia Line was making the rounds to support their new big hit, Cruise. Other performers in Panama City Beach in 2013 included Lee Brice, Naughty By Nature, and Rodney Atkins.

At the time, two nightclubs, Spinnaker, and Club La Vela vied for customers and attention all month long as college kids sought out fun, music, alcohol, and each other.

Spring Breakers are still coming to Panama City Beach but local leaders say it’s a different time and they are seeking a different vibe.